According to reports, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court for the removal of Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus stating that he himself, along with his family members, had been infected by the virus last year.

The petition was filed by Rakesh, a resident and social worker. The plea also states that there were some famous corona warriors who were willing to give their services for free. The plea said:

There are some corona warriors who have been doing great service to the nation and helping poor and needy people in their needy times as well as providing them food, cloth and shelter and it is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earnings among the poor and needy people.

The plea further states that Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history (referring to several matters pending against him in various courts) and he is not serving the nation as a social worker.

The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for lending his voice for the caller tune.

The petitioner did approach the authorities with this issue in November 2020 but there was no reply given to him. With no other option left, he approached the court with his grievance to remove the caller tune of Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice.

The issue will now be taken up in court on 18th January.

