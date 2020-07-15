What's better than a pizza? A pizza itself.

In an interesting incident, a pizza store owner in the US saved himself from a robbery attempt by throwing a pizza at the robber.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Stargate Pizza in Greenwood, Delaware on 10th July, when the owner was closing the shop in the night.

That's when a man with a machete (knife-like weapon) approached him and demanded for money. He told the man that he didn't have any money and threw an entire pie of pizza at him.

The man ran away immediately.

The news went viral on social media and people were curious to know what kind of pizza it was.

Pizzas can be weapons for self defense too pic.twitter.com/2CR43YcesW — Petite ❀ Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) July 12, 2020

The dude after he pulls the oven fresh pizza that landed toppings down off of his face pic.twitter.com/2w9MbVv3IC — Prodigy (@colechief) July 12, 2020

So this is how we get Food Wars irl.



Couldn't resist. pic.twitter.com/07xzbcakCt — Davyd (@DragonDavyd) July 12, 2020

But did it have pineapple on it? Is that why the guy fled? Was he a never pineappler? — Andy the Obstinate (@andythegrate) July 12, 2020

If it's hot, cheese can really burn! — Robert (@IgG1purifier) July 12, 2020

Why did the robber flee from having a pizza tossed his way? Did the pizza have pineapple on it? 🤔 https://t.co/fVf6U4Viul — Yakuza Kiwami 2--July 30th--Support 🇯🇵 On XBox (@4KMadLad) July 12, 2020

Delaware police is investigating the incident to know more about the robber.