What's better than a pizza? A pizza itself.

In an interesting incident, a pizza store owner in the US saved himself from a robbery attempt by throwing a pizza at the robber.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Stargate Pizza in Greenwood, Delaware on 10th July, when the owner was closing the shop in the night.

That's when a man with a machete (knife-like weapon) approached him and demanded for money. He told the man that he didn't have any money and threw an entire pie of pizza at him. 

The man ran away immediately.

The news went viral on social media and people were curious to know what kind of pizza it was.

Source: news break

Delaware police is investigating the incident to know more about the robber.