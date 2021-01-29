Dubai is known the world over for being notoriously strict when it comes to certain issues, and nudity is one of them due to the religious nature of the place.

Now, a Brazilian Playboy model named Luana Sandien is facing a lot of flak online for posing topless in the middle of a desert in Dubai recently.

According to Daily Star, the 27-year-old posted a photoseries on her Instagram which included pictures of her posing half nude with her hands covering her breasts.

However, due to the location of the shoot, she is facing a lot of hate from people accusing her of spreading obscenity. Luana claims she didn't mean to embarrass anyone or cause any offense.

I was careful to cover my breasts with my hands, knowing that in the country it is forbidden to be naked, and even so I was threatened by haters.

In Dubai, many forms of nudity are considered public indecency and can even lead to you being arrested.