Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the light of Unlock Phase II.

In his speech, he announced an extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end. This involves helping over 80 crore people to avail at least 5 kg of grains.

Crediting the farmers and honest tax-payers, PM Modi revealed that this extension will be costing over Rs 90,000 crore.

PM Modi also shed light on the package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore that was announced under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.

He also said that despite the rising COVID-19 cases, India is still perceived to be in a stable situation due to the timely, swift decisions taken by the government.

However, PM Modi pointed out how the nation had witnessed social negligence in precautionary methods and behaviour on the onset of Unlock Phase I.

There was also a mention of implementing the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme in his address.

As we write this, most of the states are preparing for the second phase of lockdown that will be implemented from July 1. However, even with the relaxations, please stay safe, maintain social distancing and don't forget to wear a mask.