PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM today. Again! That 'what now' thought just popped into your head, didn't it? Well, you aren't the only one.

Twitter has been going on about it ever since the news about the address was announced.

pm modi addressing the nation at 8 pm



Me and my bois #PMModi pic.twitter.com/s4RxQ9Pp3C — Aaqib Jawwad (@you_fade7_away) May 12, 2020

Modiji thinking about tasks for public during upcoming lockdown #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/LeR5FEBBjA — meme_e_ria (@meme_e_ria) May 12, 2020

#Lockdown4

Modiji:- I will address the nation tonight at 8 PM.



Me- pic.twitter.com/wFNhuseBvD — Pranay🇮🇳 (@Pranay_Speaks_) May 12, 2020

Modiji Addressing at 8 Pm today on #Lockdown4 ,members getting ready..



😁😁 pic.twitter.com/tAzr7FTbC3 — Nautankibaaj (@PAPA__Tweets) May 12, 2020

#Lockdown4



Me and my bois waiting for modiji to address the nation tonight pic.twitter.com/1buZTTr4Jh — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) May 12, 2020

News: Modiji To Address Nation At 8 PM Today, May Talk About #Lockdown4



Public: pic.twitter.com/FA8aU7hdaV — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) May 12, 2020

#PMModi will address the nation on tuesday 12th may at 8pm,



Le memers : pic.twitter.com/aNlAJTTOtF — hasna_tha_qa (@hd_2603) May 12, 2020

Modiji to address the nation at 8 pm.#Lockdown4 : pic.twitter.com/taHsxXiabK — Tweeting Quarantino ➐ (@rohitadhikari92) May 12, 2020

So stay tuned, and listen to whatever the PM says. Cos' with this administration, you never know.