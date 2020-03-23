The cases for Coronavirus are continuously rising across the globe. During this time, an Air India flight, led by Captain Swati Raval, airlifted 263 Indians from Rome to Delhi.

The crew of @airindiain Boeing 777 led by Capt Swati Raval & Capt Raja Chauhan responded to the call of duty & displayed exemplary determination by airlifting 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome. pic.twitter.com/JfqC7kwmGG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 22, 2020

By undertaking this rescue mission, Captain Raval became the first female civil pilot to have undertaken a rescue mission.

I congratulate my wife Capt Swati Raval to become first civil women pilot to operate rescue flight @airindiain AI122 from Rome to Delhi to rescue 263 indian students. Really proud #CoronavirusPandemic @umashankarsingh @fayedsouza @BDUTT @ravishndtv @ndtvindia @aajtak — Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj (@AjitKumarAIPC) March 22, 2020

Captain Raval, who is also a mother, has been flying for 15 years and actually wanted to be a fighter pilot. However, since women weren't allowed to join the Indian Air Force at the time, she became a commercial pilot instead.

Led by PM Modi, people took to Twitter to thank the entire Air India crew, including Captain Raja Chauhan, who undertook this mission despite the grave health risk.

Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Salute Capt. Swati Raval, Capt. Raja Chauhan and the crew of @airindiain, for keeping the call of duty above all else. Airlifting 263 Indians stranded in Rome, the team deserves every bit of admiration and appreciation for their humanitarian efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/cZGC22cc2z — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 23, 2020

The commitment and compassion of Capt Swati Raval & Capt Raja Chauhan and the entire crew of @airindiain Boeing 777 is unmatched!



It is important to express our gratitude to all the frontline workers, across various fields, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. At this time, they are truly the heroes of humanity.