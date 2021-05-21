Today, while addressing the medics during a video conference, PM Modi cried.

PM Modi chokes with emotion while thanking doctors, frontline workers during video conference with them — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2021

That's news, yes, you know why. Let's just accept our fate here.

Anyway, the PM choked up and the tweets flooded the internet faster than his tears making their way through his face. Did they make their way through his face? Moving on, here are some reactions to the whole thing.

I am afraid that Modi might launch PM CRIES Fund soon. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 21, 2021

A PM crying on national television is extremely unprofessional and if that’s the last thing left for him to do, the first thing he should do is resign and let someone more capable take the baton. I don’t feel protected being governed by a misleading, weeping PM.#Resign_Pm_Modi pic.twitter.com/gR2yCuqjmd — The typo Knig (@hereistheCar) May 21, 2021

If you didn't know about crocodile tears, you can see them here! pic.twitter.com/mc9TkMuqzu — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 21, 2021

The next time you take a selfie with half of bollywood, have them teach you how to cry on camera. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 21, 2021

PM Modi choking & crying becoz he had failed the Nation and his popularity rating has diped drastically.

Unwilling to take collective decision, advice suggestion in National interest.

My way or the highway, attitude.

Stop drama, can't manage make way for others to Take-over ... — Natraj V Shetty (@NATRAJSHETTY) May 21, 2021

We are truly blessed to have Modiji as our PM .

🙏

He is working 24/7 nonstop without taking any food , water or rest ...for the development of the nation . — Proud Bhakt (@ProudBhakt5) May 21, 2021

Good human being but failed miserably in administration in NDA-II term. No need of trying to be Santa.We want our old PM back.Time is running out. Reshuffle your cabinet as soon as possible.Cabinet is in ICU.Emit +energy. If need rest take it. Opposition trick overriding you.🙏🙏 — motilal swain (@Moti474) May 21, 2021

This is required for the doctor's. They deserve respect from everyone. When PM does that, its the highest boost for them. — EPARI RAKESH (@EpariRakesh) May 21, 2021

Can this be a sign of recognition, a glimmer of empathy? An actual acknowledgement of a cruel crisis, or just carefully calibrated crocodile tears in a propaganda war?

PM Modi gets emotional, remembers those who lost their lives during Covid https://t.co/a5kuO2KtbL — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) May 21, 2021

As of now 'crocodile tears' and 'Prime Minister of India' are trending side-by-side. Just a fact.