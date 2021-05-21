Today, while addressing the medics during a video conference, PM Modi cried.
That's news, yes, you know why. Let's just accept our fate here.
Anyway, the PM choked up and the tweets flooded the internet faster than his tears making their way through his face. Did they make their way through his face? Moving on, here are some reactions to the whole thing.
I am afraid that Modi might launch PM CRIES Fund soon.— Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 21, 2021
A PM crying on national television is extremely unprofessional and if that’s the last thing left for him to do, the first thing he should do is resign and let someone more capable take the baton. I don’t feel protected being governed by a misleading, weeping PM.#Resign_Pm_Modi pic.twitter.com/gR2yCuqjmd— The typo Knig (@hereistheCar) May 21, 2021
If you didn't know about crocodile tears, you can see them here! pic.twitter.com/mc9TkMuqzu— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 21, 2021
3...— Haraprasad Behera (@Haraprasad_) May 21, 2021
2...
1...
Lights camera action 🎬
The best Drama award goes to👇#CrocodileTears https://t.co/74PClgfO1b pic.twitter.com/hTn8GKvbDd
The next time you take a selfie with half of bollywood, have them teach you how to cry on camera.— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 21, 2021
PM Modi choking & crying becoz he had failed the Nation and his popularity rating has diped drastically.— Natraj V Shetty (@NATRAJSHETTY) May 21, 2021
Unwilling to take collective decision, advice suggestion in National interest.
My way or the highway, attitude.
Stop drama, can't manage make way for others to Take-over ...
We are truly blessed to have Modiji as our PM .— Proud Bhakt (@ProudBhakt5) May 21, 2021
🙏
He is working 24/7 nonstop without taking any food , water or rest ...for the development of the nation .
Good human being but failed miserably in administration in NDA-II term. No need of trying to be Santa.We want our old PM back.Time is running out. Reshuffle your cabinet as soon as possible.Cabinet is in ICU.Emit +energy. If need rest take it. Opposition trick overriding you.🙏🙏— motilal swain (@Moti474) May 21, 2021
This is required for the doctor's. They deserve respect from everyone. When PM does that, its the highest boost for them.— EPARI RAKESH (@EpariRakesh) May 21, 2021
Can this be a sign of recognition, a glimmer of empathy? An actual acknowledgement of a cruel crisis, or just carefully calibrated crocodile tears in a propaganda war?— Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) May 21, 2021
PM Modi gets emotional, remembers those who lost their lives during Covid https://t.co/a5kuO2KtbL
As of now 'crocodile tears' and 'Prime Minister of India' are trending side-by-side. Just a fact.