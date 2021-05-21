Today, while addressing the medics during a video conference, PM Modi cried. 

That's news, yes, you know why. Let's just accept our fate here. 

Anyway, the PM choked up and the tweets flooded the internet faster than his tears making their way through his face. Did they make their way through his face? Moving on, here are some reactions to the whole thing.

As of now 'crocodile tears' and 'Prime Minister of India' are trending side-by-side. Just a fact.