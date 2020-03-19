Amidst the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, PM Modi addressed the nation today and talked about the measures that people should adopt to combat Coronavirus. He talked about why it is imperative to adopt social distancing and ensure that the spread of the virus is limited.

In his speech, he also declared a 'janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22, 2020. As per his speech, during the janta curfew, all people are to stay indoors between 7 A.M to 9 P.M.

He also added that in order to pay our gratitude to the tireless doctors, nurses, and other professionals working for the rest of the community, everyone should step outside their house, or go on the balconies and clap.

He also talked about a Covid-19 economic recovery task force that will work towards ensuring prompt control of the disease, as well as come up with ways to offer economic assistance to those most affected economically.

He assured that the government is doing all it can to ensure that there is no shortage of essential items. He also asked the citizens to not hoard on essentials and in fact, help out where they can.