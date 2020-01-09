Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with some of the top economists in the country at NITI Ayog in Delhi, ahead of the union budget. According to reports, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting.

Now, the problem is, you will not find the mention of our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman anywhere. That's because she wasn't there! And Twitter took notice of that!

The Prime Minister, Home Minister, Railways & Transport Minister are in a meeting with economists at Niti Aayog.



Stragely, the only one missing from this crucial Budget meeting is the Finance Minister. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) January 9, 2020

Meeting with top economists but Finance Minister missing? https://t.co/KxRVAxlqWJ — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 9, 2020

Where is @nsitharaman in this meeting? Meeting with top economists regarding Budget but without the Finance Minister? https://t.co/cyimKrjTXP — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 9, 2020

Okay 😉 @nsitharaman is Finance Minister & her presence is NOT necessary at a meeting to discuss budget with top economists.



She can continue to meet the cyber coolies like Shefali Tai etc....



Any self-respecting individual would be enraged & resign. Will Nirmala ji resign ?? https://t.co/tKGBg424dR — Adv. Manoj (@RURALINDIA) January 9, 2020

Beginning to feel like Finance Minister’s job is stitching that cloth bag to carry the budget papers https://t.co/KnJmbw9Ki3 — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) January 9, 2020

The PM, the HM, the Railways and Commerce Minister, Road Transport and Shipping Minister all present. Notable absentee at a meeting of economists to discuss the budget: Finance Minister N Sitharaman. https://t.co/2aLrLWYU4Q — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 9, 2020

Our finance minister is busy telling people,that she doesn't eat onions. https://t.co/FRNOPQYuU6 — Gagandeep (@Gagsroving) January 9, 2020

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't see the FINANCE Minister in this meeting of PM & Cabinet Ministers with economists ahead of the Union Budget. Can anyone see her?



Shdn't FM be part of budget talks or is she there only to read out what's told to her? https://t.co/mWuJ5vLfUu — Michelle V. (@VMimi09) January 9, 2020

A pre-budget meeting was held by PM Modi with union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Tomar along with top ministry officials, economist and senior officials at Niti Aayog while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not a part of this. pic.twitter.com/3ZwiSYMaY9 — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) January 9, 2020

Second meeting on the economy chaired by the PM with no Finance Minister in attendance. Where is @nsitharaman ? https://t.co/vnhywVte0U — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 9, 2020

Second meeting on the economy chaired by the PM with no Finance Minister in attendance. Where is @nsitharaman ? https://t.co/vnhywVte0U — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 9, 2020

The Finance Minister @nsitharaman will present the budget but, will not be allowed to attend the big boys meet? What a travesty of a government @PMOIndia runs pic.twitter.com/e1nPRWujWD — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 9, 2020

These 2 pics depict the sorry state of d economics of our country. Finance minister is not present where she is the most needed.Or is it like she isn't taken into consideration while making economic policies pic.twitter.com/EIyvAurXfG — Baburao Apte (@Baburao124421) January 9, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is missing in a top economists meeting.



Meeting must be on onion prices



And she doesn't like onion. https://t.co/nnRPTtDuBC — Madhulika singh (@madhulikaji) January 9, 2020

Where is @nsitharaman?

I guess she is our Finance Minister. Although she is not competent to be but still finance minister should be present in economy related meetings.

Where is @Swamy39 sir?

The only economist in BJP. https://t.co/3kLVBq6dlE — अपरिचित (@ItsKarwasra) January 9, 2020

Quite unusual, isn't it? A budget meeting without the Finance Minister, especially at the time of an economic crisis!