Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with some of the top economists in the country at NITI Ayog in Delhi, ahead of the union budget. According to reports, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting. 

Modi budget meeting
Source: ANI

Now, the problem is, you will not find the mention of our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman anywhere. That's because she wasn't there! And Twitter took notice of that!

Quite unusual, isn't it? A budget meeting without the Finance Minister, especially at the time of an economic crisis!