PM Modi addressed the nation today at 8 PM on the coronavirus outbreak. In his speech, he thanked citizens for taking 'Janta Curfew' seriously and making it a success.
However, the biggest takeaway from his speech is that from 12 AM tonight (25th March), the entire country will be under lockdown for 3 weeks, i.e 21 days.
These measures are being taken to ensure safety for all the citizens in India. He has also urged people to stay wherever they are and avoid traveling at all costs.
And, within minutes of his speech, #CoronavirusLockdown began trending on Twitter.
While some are happy with the '3 week lockdown' announcement, others are wondering how they will survive 3 more weeks indoors and how will they buy groceries and other perishable items.
Just doing some laps in MKWii. The lockdown is just unbelievable. I can't stay anymore in this house. I just want to race in go karts. 😭😭— Tsolteo (@Tsolteo2) March 24, 2020
If country is lockdown for 21 days then we are in a very grave situation.— Barkhurdaar... 🇮🇳 (@BloodyKamina) March 24, 2020
Spoken like a true national leader. Sincere, convincing, powerful, humble & yet firm. Pleaded with folded hands at least 5 times. And totally non-partisan. Just the kind of message India needed at this juncture.#StayHomeIndia— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 24, 2020
An unprecedented 21 day lockdown of 1.3 billion people. Never happened before in the history of the planet!— Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 24, 2020
Modi Ji : Complete #lockdown for 21 Days— Epic_Boy ☆ (@Vishalrajput105) March 24, 2020
People: pic.twitter.com/MjFwh607WC
Hey guys,— Mansi Jeenar (@gene_err) March 24, 2020
Welcome to the longest three weeks of your life.🙄#lockdownindia @angelicvibes20 @RupenikaGaur @VikasSr77054273 @samriddhrai @_sankalpsingh_ @ManuDuttSharma @sectorpuria @cardiff00 @sonal69891044 @TanujYadav1998
When modi ji took 2min break after saying "Aaj raat 12bje k baad" #CurfewInIndia pic.twitter.com/5qef9VhsDM— Bhumika Solanki (@bhmksolanki) March 24, 2020
Well done @narendramodi ji. The only way to cope with this type of situation. #FlattenTheCuve. India under complete lockdown for three weeks.— Navdeep Kohli (@NavdeepKohli4) March 24, 2020
Glad that such a bold and requires step has been taken. @narendramodi please ensure that essential services are not affected and please issue clear guidelines on what lockdown means #StayHomeIndia https://t.co/DBopaolOea— Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) March 24, 2020
Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures!— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) March 24, 2020
The 21 days lockdown..
Together, we will get through this🙏🏻 #CurfewInIndia #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/vgqoQZY5kj
That pause break by modiji after he said aaj raat 12 baje se...#CurfewInIndia pic.twitter.com/OvTJzBFTIf— HARSH K (@harshkhanna26) March 24, 2020
*indians midway through the lockdown:#CurfewInIndia pic.twitter.com/WDyzuyAKI6— Alok singh (@Aloksingghh) March 24, 2020
Food?— Arya (@RantingDosa) March 24, 2020
Healthcare system guidelines?
Better facilities?
Lockdown k alava koi aur option nahi hai kya?? #Quarantine #QuarantineLife #coronavirusindia #QuarantineActivities— Mayo..neseeee (@mayur_sunil1) March 24, 2020
Ek hi kaam karey.— Sudeesha Joshi (@thejoshyafactor) March 24, 2020
Ghar mein rahey.
Ghar mein rahey
Aur Ghar mein hi rahey.#lockdownindia #GoCorona
Great decision by @PMOIndia @narendramodi
Thank you sir.
Can you get to the point of how we're going to survive 21 days with a complete lockdown? I need to know which stores in my area will be open, how can I feed both my dogs if meat shops will be closed and how tf are we to store perishables?— Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) March 24, 2020
#CoronavirusLockdown It is very tough time for india Now its 21days lockdown to fight against covid-19 virsus. Just stay in quarantine period till 21 days. I Request all the people of india to please stay Inside the home, stay safe and Support @PMOIndia @narendramodi.— YASH BHAVSAR (@yashb44) March 24, 2020
I welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s step to completely #lockdown the entire country— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020
I make a humble request 🙏 to you to follow this strategy for the next 21 days to control the pandemic!
We all have no option but to #StayAtHomeSaveLives
Follow the LaxmanRekha #CoronavirusLockdown
Much needed step to lockdown India for 3 weeks, #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronaLockdown @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/8YM73sSOzw— Abhishek Pandey (@itsabhihere) March 24, 2020
3 WEEKS LOCKDOWN AND CURFEW.— Udit 💀 (@MZ_Udit) March 24, 2020
YOU PEOPLE BETTER FOLLOW IT, OR THIS ALL WILL BE WORTHLESS#StayAtHomeSaveLives #lockdown
I support this 21 days Lockdown.— #ChoukidarHiChorHai (@AnchaliaGaurav) March 24, 2020
There is no other way to survive this pandamic.
All Governments should support all the poor and needy during this period.
21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this.Hope supplies, food n essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 24, 2020
25 minutes into his speech, Modi has yet to announce how the lockdown will impact supplies of essential supplies such as groceries etc. #CoronavirusLockdown— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 24, 2020
India under #Lockdown.— Sarthak (@significativo__) March 24, 2020
Okay, this is some hope.
EXCELLENT...!! Complete Lockdown INDIA for 21 days..Great Move..Much needed! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Preeti Giri (@PreetiGiri18) March 24, 2020
Thats the only way to fight Covid-19#WESUPPORT #StayHomeIndia @PMOIndia
Guys, we can't stress this enough, this is serious. Please be inside. Follow the rules and stay indoors.