PM Modi addressed the nation today at 8 PM on the coronavirus outbreak. In his speech, he thanked citizens for taking 'Janta Curfew' seriously and making it a success.

However, the biggest takeaway from his speech is that from 12 AM tonight (25th March), the entire country will be under lockdown for 3 weeks, i.e 21 days.

These measures are being taken to ensure safety for all the citizens in India. He has also urged people to stay wherever they are and avoid traveling at all costs.

And, within minutes of his speech, #CoronavirusLockdown began trending on Twitter.

While some are happy with the '3 week lockdown' announcement, others are wondering how they will survive 3 more weeks indoors and how will they buy groceries and other perishable items.

@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA in fully lockdown means milk and life support items too !? — ramdev (@vijay_jajal) March 24, 2020

If country is lockdown for 21 days then we are in a very grave situation. — Barkhurdaar... 🇮🇳 (@BloodyKamina) March 24, 2020

Spoken like a true national leader. Sincere, convincing, powerful, humble & yet firm. Pleaded with folded hands at least 5 times. And totally non-partisan. Just the kind of message India needed at this juncture.#StayHomeIndia — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 24, 2020

An unprecedented 21 day lockdown of 1.3 billion people. Never happened before in the history of the planet! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) March 24, 2020

Well done @narendramodi ji. The only way to cope with this type of situation. #FlattenTheCuve. India under complete lockdown for three weeks. — Navdeep Kohli (@NavdeepKohli4) March 24, 2020

Glad that such a bold and requires step has been taken. @narendramodi please ensure that essential services are not affected and please issue clear guidelines on what lockdown means #StayHomeIndia https://t.co/DBopaolOea — Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) March 24, 2020

Together, we will get through this🙏🏻 #CurfewInIndia #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/vgqoQZY5kj — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) March 24, 2020

Can you get to the point of how we're going to survive 21 days with a complete lockdown? I need to know which stores in my area will be open, how can I feed both my dogs if meat shops will be closed and how tf are we to store perishables? — Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) March 24, 2020

#CoronavirusLockdown It is very tough time for india Now its 21days lockdown to fight against covid-19 virsus. Just stay in quarantine period till 21 days. I Request all the people of india to please stay Inside the home, stay safe and Support @PMOIndia @narendramodi. — YASH BHAVSAR (@yashb44) March 24, 2020

I welcome PM @narendramodi Ji’s step to completely #lockdown the entire country



I make a humble request 🙏 to you to follow this strategy for the next 21 days to control the pandemic!



We all have no option but to #StayAtHomeSaveLives

Follow the LaxmanRekha #CoronavirusLockdown — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

I support this 21 days Lockdown.



There is no other way to survive this pandamic.



All Governments should support all the poor and needy during this period. — #ChoukidarHiChorHai (@AnchaliaGaurav) March 24, 2020

21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this.Hope supplies, food n essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 24, 2020

25 minutes into his speech, Modi has yet to announce how the lockdown will impact supplies of essential supplies such as groceries etc. #CoronavirusLockdown — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) March 24, 2020

Guys, we can't stress this enough, this is serious. Please be inside. Follow the rules and stay indoors.