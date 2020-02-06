Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday touched a few controversial topics while addressing the Parliament after the President's address to the Lok Sabha.
PM Modi was replying to Gandhi's comments, which he made a day before.
I heard an opposition MP saying - youth will beat Modi with sticks in six months. I have also decided - will do more Surya Namaskar. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses. In any case, I have been abused so much for the last 2 decades that I have become gaali-proof. Their negativity hardly matters.
Rahul Gandhi made an attempt to speak in response to the PM's comments but failed as nobody could hear a word because of the uproar in the Parliament.
I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi made an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha:
The session continued as the Prime Minister continued speaking about other issues such as skill development, digital economy and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).