Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to ask the citizens about including topics on his podcast Mann Ki Baat, that would interest them.

Which are the topics that interest you? Would you like them to be featured in this month’s #MannKiBaat? Share them on the NaMo App or MyGov. You could also record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/h0HrMY7aKy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

What the PM asked, he received. People actually came together to tell him all the topics they would like to hear about.

Rising petrol prices, rising edible oil prices, rising Gas Cylinder prices, rising unemployment. These all are small and irrelevant topics, so we choose how Modi government gave free Vaccines to all which they were already supposed to give. — Jitesh (@JRism9) July 13, 2021

Sir,

Have guts talk on Unemployment, Poverty, How you will work on Per capita Income, Why exams are not conducting on time.

Talk about the opening of schools.

We don't want to know your achievements . — GS Simplified (@GsSimplified) July 13, 2021

You always share your #MannKiBaat?with the public which is commendable. But in the time of this epidemic, there is no one to listen and understand the #MannKiBaat? of the public. This is the great irony of current politics. The biggest base of politics is the people. https://t.co/s8BdPtCh1E — Dhaneshwar 🇮🇳 (@dhaneshwarjha) July 13, 2021

We have no interest until you listen farmers voice…. https://t.co/dTKjKwtESH — CA Kuldeep Nain (@cakuldeepnain) July 13, 2021

@BJP4India members like me have no interest in your Mann Ki Baat because you only talk. U don't do any work.Inflation is rising so fast. There is no control over that. U only see your benefit &U r suffocating the poor and middle class by putting feet in their necks. https://t.co/Z4Z3nRHvqq — Dr.Surjeet Singh M.S (@DrSurje23154814) July 13, 2021

Would love to hear about "How to get away with 0 accountability for 7 straight years"... What we want to hear would rather for better in a press conference! https://t.co/DV7eRRuUkt — Suhel Khan (@suhelsuhel) July 13, 2021

▶️Fuel price hike



▶️Covid deaths



▶️How well prepared for 3rd wave?



▶️Any Relief to Covid affected families?



▶️Is central vista more concerned than the lives of humans? https://t.co/1tHIEDBYdo — Shama Anjum INC🇮🇳 (@ShamaAnjumak) July 13, 2021

Petrol, diesel, gas cylinder and inflation https://t.co/RLhJJJYkJg — Rahul Mewada (@Rahulmewada24) July 13, 2021

1. Retail Inflation

2. Unemployment

3. Vaccine shortages

4. Dilapidated healthcare infrastructure

5. Rise in hate crimes



But you wouldn't talk about any of these, would you? You'd rather talk about toys and video games. https://t.co/TxRdF1sHXy — Mando (@MandoMunda) July 13, 2021

How about an idea of press conference with media asking some tough questions https://t.co/18oPHBFdPW — kya bhai (@freak_jas) July 13, 2021

मतलब तुमको पता नही है??😠😡😠



_ Petrol/Diesel Price

_ Edible oil Prices

_ Jobs/unemployment

_ Education quality

_ Healthcare

_Cooking Gas Price

_ Kisan Bills/ Income doubling

_ Women's Safety

_Small scale Industries upbringing

_GDP ,Manufacturing sectr

_ Environment conservation https://t.co/j6Z2xAfiFH — Laddoo ke bhaiyya 🏹🚜🤝 (@Rofl_Tiwari) July 13, 2021

Why India's GDP is going down and why the crimes are increasing day by day specially linching? One more question that Why terrorists are active only during elections? https://t.co/A2dY92mOdN — Dr. Prem Pal Singh Dagur (ਪ੍ਰੇਮਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ) (@DagurPrempal) July 13, 2021

Looks like the next video on YouTube will also have the comments turned off. LMAO!