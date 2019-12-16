On Sunday, the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a rather violent turn after DTC buses were set on fire in the National Capital. Delhi Police officials also forcefully entered Jamia Milia University and used baton-charge and tear gas to disperse the violent crowd before they entered the university.

Amidst these aggressive protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out his views on Twitter and called the ongoing protests 'unfortunate and deeply distressing.'

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.



Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

He went ahead and added that the CAA does not affect any religion or any person in India and the citizens shouldn't worry about the act.

I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

He then emphasized on "development of India and the empowerment of every Indian" and urged people to stay away from rumours that might divide the country.

The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.



We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Starting from Assam, the protests have spread like wildfire in the entire country. Students from different universities and people from different parts of the country have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.