PM Modi addressed the nation at 5 PM today and the key takeaway from it was that the center will now provide covid vaccine for free to people between age groups 18-44. 

And while private hospitals can charge money from them, it cannot be more than ₹150 above the cost of the vaccine.

The policy in itself is good, but it comes late. Also, what remains to be seen is the execution of this plan. 

This is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Twitter, swift as hell.