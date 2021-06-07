PM Modi addressed the nation at 5 PM today and the key takeaway from it was that the center will now provide covid vaccine for free to people between age groups 18-44.

And while private hospitals can charge money from them, it cannot be more than ₹150 above the cost of the vaccine.

#NewsAlert | Private hospitals can get 25 percent vaccine. Hospitals can't charge more than Rs 150 service charge above the vaccine cost: PM Modi.https://t.co/idlusS8MKq — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 7, 2021

#PMModiAddress PM says Centre taking over vaccination for 18-44 age group too. Centre will give them vaccine for free. Those who wish to pay can still get the shots from private hospitals

LIVE updates https://t.co/Ot4ctj2mXE — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 7, 2021

The policy in itself is good, but it comes late. Also, what remains to be seen is the execution of this plan.

This is how Twitter reacted to the news.

*PM Narendra Modi announces free vaccine for public*



Those who have already took vaccine by paying money : #ModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/6xRXX11EXU — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) June 7, 2021

Private hospitals asking for my property for Vaccine.



Me:#ModiSpeech pic.twitter.com/mZsWRN3Lqb — Shiv Swaraj (@mr_Tubun) June 7, 2021

I am totally Speechless after 5pm . — Sumit Kumar (@skphotography68) June 7, 2021

I paid for my first dose of vaccine, will I get a cashback?#genuinekoschen #Modispeech — Sonali Dhulap (@pillya) June 7, 2021

बस बातें करवा लो — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) June 7, 2021

Turned it off, it's just a lot of words to say 5 things. — Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) June 7, 2021

Twitter, swift as hell.