PM Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to ask the citizens to give their inputs for his Independence Day speech on 15th August. Basically things we as citizens would want him to talk about or issues we are waiting for him to address.

Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort.



What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia. https://t.co/UCjTFU30XV — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2021

Since, it's a chance to get our voices heard, here's what the nation wants him to talk about on 15th August from the Red Fort.

1. Tell us why the fuel prices are rising constantly.

Any bets the number at which petrol diesel price rise may stop??? — veena bakshi (@vibione) July 27, 2021

2. Talk about the preparation for the third wave of COVID.

3. What are we doing to avoid the oxygen crisis India faced recently?

4. Give us the details of what exactly happened to the PM Cares Fund.

It’s July end and still no Financial Statement of Account’s of the PM Cares Fund for the period 1/4/20-31/3/21.. — Harshal (@harshalfF) July 30, 2021

5. How are we ramping up the production of vaccines in India?

6. Resolve citizens' concerns about the Pegasus project.

7. How is the government dealing with the farmers' protests?

8. Show empathy to the kin of those who passed away of COVID during the second wave.

9. What is the government's plan to boost employment?

10. Talk about the constant decline in our country's GDP.

11. Address women's safety concerns and take action against mysogynistic statements made by politicians with respect to crimes against women.

After Goa's CM Pramod Sawant statement, other ministers come in support of his statement. Now Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude says parents are equally responsible. Not possible to post a cop each for every girl https://t.co/QSf25teJvv — Saurabh Vaktania (@saurabhv99) July 30, 2021

12. Allay people's fear about a slowdown in the economy.

13. Condemn 'love jihad' cases and promise to deliver justice.

14. Condemn caste discrimination and related violence.

15. Accept the responsibility for COVID mismanagement and come up with a plan for our healthcare system.

What else do you want PM Modi to include in his I-Day speech? Let us know in the comments below.