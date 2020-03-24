In his latest Tweet, PM Modi shared that he will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. He will talk about the coronavirus outbreak, that has affected over 490 people in India by now.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।



Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In his Tweet, PM Modi also addressed that he will talk about the vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.

His last address to the nation was on March 19th where he called for a Janta Curfew that happened last Sunday.