With everything that's going on in the country - Delhi communal violence, rise in unemployment, economy crashing, two cases of Coronavirus confirmed and 9 deaths due to Swine Flu in UP - it seems like our Prime Minister is feeling the heat. Maybe that's why he's announced that he might be 'giving up social media'.

The toll of having planned US President Donald Trump's hectic visit, along with the duties of his office clearly seem to have taken quite the digital toll on our Prime Minister who, in a tweet earlier this evening, announced he plans to give up his social media accounts from the coming Sunday.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

No, this is not a joke, this isn't fake news. This is the PM's tweet to his followers. And, like every social media message by the Prime Minister of India, this one, too got followers talking.

PM, it's your fans and partymen that encourage genocide by spreading lies on their social media accounts.



Please ask all of them also to give up.



At-least then, we won't go to stage 9 and India can once again hope to become a peaceful progressive country. pic.twitter.com/nmeYRJSJlx — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 2, 2020

Sir, please resign as well. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) March 2, 2020

Please do so. Will break a coconut. And if you shut down your IT Cell, will break 5 coconuts. — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) March 2, 2020

Are you going to the cave?

Give up the Prime Ministership before you go.

Best thing ever.



You are the PM. Stop these silly Par exercises and diversions.



Thanks. — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) March 2, 2020

Sir, 1st April next month hai abhi se fool khila rahein hain. — KARAN THAPAR DESI (@DesiStupides) March 2, 2020

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Kursi bhi chod de yaar. — Elizabeth Seshadri (@lizsesh) March 2, 2020

Modiji, we promise aapko unnecessary tag nahi karenge. Promise. Mat jao. 🥺 — Akankasha Kesar (@kesar_akankasha) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Modi might be going in for what millennials and influencers call a "digital detox" which happens when you've had too much of the digital world to the extent that it overwhelms you. It's a good way to reconnect with the real world.

In other unrelated news, April Fools' Day is a month away.