Former JNU student and human rights activist Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged role in the riots of February.

According to NDTV, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Umar Khalid as a conspirator in the Delhi Riots case after 11 hours of interrogation. They claim he gave provocative speeches at 2 different places and asked people to block roads.

There had been violence in parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 26 which had erupted after weeks of protest against the CAA.

Umar Khalid had earlier been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the riots.

There is also political unrest over CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav being named as accused in the riots cases. Reactions to the news came flowing in, with many questioning why Umar has been arrested but people who have literally been videotaped giving inflammatory speeches, such as Kapil Sharma, roam free,

Another Witch Hunt

Now Umar Khalid



If we don't raise our voice against injustice we should feel ashamed of ourselves..



By the way where is goondi Komal Sharma ?

Scrap UAPA...

#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/dQ6tU59Jim — Surbhi 🇮🇳 (@SurrbhiM) September 14, 2020

This country don't feel like home anymore; that sense of belonging ended long ago.



Don't have any scope for justice here! #StandWithUmarKhalid — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) September 14, 2020

Umar Khalid in his ‘speech’ on the basis of which he is being framed talked about responding with peace and non-violence. Dr. Kafeel Khan speech talked about integrity and unity of the country. Keep this in mind and remember why they are being punished. #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/tWVpsLZQwk — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) September 14, 2020

#StandWithUmarKhalid

Death of Democracy in Banana Republic :- pic.twitter.com/hqVjguINsm — BnD News (@BndNewz) September 14, 2020

"We will react to hate with love.

When they threaten to hit us, we will hold the tricolour flag. If they shoot us, we will embrace the Constitution.



If they jail us, we will walk in singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara." #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/TNf6FQKOau — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) September 14, 2020

Complete mockery of democracy!

Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma etc gave hate speeces& incited Delhi riots. No action on them. But d person who, during CAA rallies, talked about democracy, constitution& justice has been arrested.#StandWithUmarKhalid#ReleaseUmarKhalid — Abdur Rahman (@AbdurRahman_IPS) September 14, 2020

The BJP’s authoritarianism has a clear enemy: the person who questions power, works to protect democracy, advocates love instead of hate, and responds to injustice and oppression with courage and strength rather than fear and silence. #UmarKhalid is the latest in a long string. — Mitali Saran (@mitalisaran) September 14, 2020

It always starts with the students, activists, poets and authors. That's how they all started. #IStandWithUmarKhalid — Madhavi (@TheMadPot) September 14, 2020

Further updates to the case are awaited.