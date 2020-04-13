We are dealing with a pandemic and it requires us to cooperate with everyone who is helping us fight this disease, including doctors, nurses, police, etc. But incidents from across the country show otherwise.

Just a day after a violent attack on a cop in Punjab, it has been reported that a COVID-19 patient spat on a doctor treating him in Tamil Nadu.

According to NDTV, the incident happened at a government hospital in Tiruchirappalli, after which a case has been filed against the patient.

The police said that this is a serious crime in the present circumstances.

The patient who was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, 11th April, allegedly did not cooperate with the hospital staff from the beginning. He also removed his mask and threw it at the doctor.

It's high time we take the situation seriously and start cooperating with authorities in this time of crisis.