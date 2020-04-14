Maharashtra, the worst-hit state during the coronavirus pandemic, saw a huge number of people assembling in capital Mumbai today.

Gathered in Bandra, most of them were migrant workers who were hoping to go back home, with the lockdown hopefully ending today.

Seriously alarming how big this crowd in Bandra was today. This in a city with the highest number of #Covid19 hotspots. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/hLek2F6Cxw — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 14, 2020

However, the lockdown was extended till May 3 by the PM on Tuesday, presumably creating confusion in people.

Bandra in Mumbai right now. Police probing what caused such a large crowd to gather. pic.twitter.com/04H1Mnggd2 — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) April 14, 2020

Police ultimately had to resort to lathicharge, to disperse the crowd, but that doesn't reduce the worry as so many people cramped in one place drastically increases the chances of the virus spreading.

Wow. Thousands of ambassadors of peace doing this at #Bandra right now. Well done @OfficeofUT, well done. The world should see this.#Covid_19 #COVIDIOTSpic.twitter.com/SdinaZXm39 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 14, 2020

Speaking to India Today on the matter, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aslam Sheikh said that there is no dearth of food and people just want to go back home.

There is no question of food, food and rations are being provided to them. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the arrangement will be made to send them back to their home after the lockdown ends, but now the lockdown has been extended so the people are anxious.

Migrant workers protest in Mumbai's Bandra Railway Station, asking for the right to go home. Addressing the social and economics concerns of 45 million of our poorest Indians is going to absolutely critical. At #Mojo this has been a key focus of our reportage https://t.co/OJ7K4GyjLa — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) April 14, 2020

Thousands of migrant labourers gather outside Bandra station, they were hoping that trains would start today and they would be able to go to their native place.



This is the direct result of PM's #Lockdown2WithoutPlan. pic.twitter.com/XvQZ5VZ5Xo — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 14, 2020

What about these people who have piled up at Bandra Station today? This is so not done, I somewhere don’t blame them completely coz they’re getting scared of the current situation & wish to return home, but this is just going to worsen the situation for us! pic.twitter.com/buHd3QmQhA — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) April 14, 2020

Maharashtra has 1,948 confirmed cases out of which 229 have recovered and 160 have passed away.