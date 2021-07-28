To qualify for the Olympics is a big deal in itself, and then to actually win is just something else.

So, congratulations to Hemant Biswas.

Congratulations to Anurag Thakur.

Waiting eagerly to see the Indian contingent parade at the #Olympics only to be blessed by #AnuragThakur robbing half the screen. The politics in this country disgust me.... #India pic.twitter.com/TM3uztOmGK — #Cricfan (@ThatShortArmJab) July 23, 2021

Congratulations to Bimal Borah.

I'm a bit confused about the photograph and gender of @LovlinaBorgohai.

Could Assam CM @himantabiswa and sports minister @BimalBorahbjp explain who they are promoting?

Any idea who designed these?

I&PR minister @Pijush_hazarika may find out.#LovlinaBorgohain #Olympics pic.twitter.com/oOfTIZCru6 — Rakib रकीब رقيب (@salafi_rakibul) July 24, 2021

And of course, congratulations to the Modi ji.

Chanu's photo is appropriately sized for a silver medalist. Modi, of course, won the gold medal and hence got the bigger billing. pic.twitter.com/WBZH0tB8Rg — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 27, 2021

This growing trend of politicians being given more importance than the athletes is disturbing, to be honest. These players fight against odds, work day in and day out to get us medals and the least we can do for them in return is give them complete attention and respect.

But then...

The last picture is from a recent felicitation ceremony for the silver-medal winner Mirabai Chanu, who is given less space in the poster than the PM. It's something that's rightfully bothering people, who have been vocal about this issue earlier too.

When will the Indian media stop licking boots of politicians? Was eagerly waiting to watch the Indian contingent march past in #Tokyo2020 only to be cropped by the face of MLA #AnuragThakur

This is pathetic! There should be a limit of boot-licking. @SonySportsIndia Go to hell! pic.twitter.com/DxVw25EBHP — Imon Baruah (@Imon_Baruah_) July 23, 2021

Wasn't it him who led us there ? Alas, I was wrong right from the start. https://t.co/8LUYtOF4ne — Aditya. (@thusspokeaditya) July 28, 2021

Whenever you get this question that why Indians don't win many medals in Olympics. Come to tweeter and see this picture. https://t.co/Ks0ipOdlY4 — Abdul Singh Joseph Tripathi (@JosephTripathi) July 27, 2021

Koi bhi sports khelo, jeetega to modi hi https://t.co/B07LoudRCT — Adarsh Pankaj (@haseendard) July 27, 2021

Why is the PM getting 'same space' anyway?



It's a sports ministry felicitation and he's there in person. The logo of the ministry too is there already. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) July 28, 2021

This would be funny if it weren't so disrespectful.