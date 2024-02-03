Yesterday morning, we woke up to the shocking news of Poonam Pandey passing away. As her management confirmed the news, the entertainment industry and her well-wishers mourned her death.

However, this afternoon, the model-actor released a video on her social media announcing that she’s alive and hasn’t died of cervical cancer.

In the video, she said that her intent was to spread awareness about cervical cancer, a disease that has claimed numerous lives.

“I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about – cervical cancer.”

Needless to mention, the internet called her out and criticized her for ‘faking’ her death.

Death is not a joke. Fear mongering is not casual. Creating panic is not funny. While not everyone was much concerned about #PoonamPandey's fake demise, we were concerned about our own healths. This stunt undermined the genuine attempts of #cervicalcancerawareness. Disgusted. — AasthaJha (@artsy_rapture) February 3, 2024

HEIGHT OF SHAMELESSNESS & INSENSITIVITY!!! — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) February 3, 2024

30-40 people must have engaged in the planning of this Poonam Pandey campaign…. None of them thought how distasteful it is ? — a (@tiworryy) February 3, 2024

#PoonamPandeyDeath

This was not an awareness but a publicity stunt to gain some fame!

So cheap! Cancer is not a joke!

You just made fun of your own death #PoonamPandey — Anya (@PlacidlyPanda) February 3, 2024

#PoonamPandey @iPoonampandey

You are not mature enough to understand the pain of losing a loved one, especially to a devastating illness like cancer. Faking your own death is a deeply insensitive and disrespectful act, undermining the genuine grief experienced by those like me… — Chandra Mohan (@chandu28in) February 3, 2024

i cant emphasise what bottom tier lowest level publicity stunt was done by Ms Pandey! every celeb is naming n shaming n calling out this shit very vocally n rightfully so! absolutely insensitive, totally inappropriate n very cheap 👎🏻#PoonamPandeyDeath #PoonamPandey — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) February 3, 2024

I never thought that people would steep this low, just for the sake of a public stunt.



where the death even means a joke to someone.Also, let's be mindful about sensitive topics.#PoonamPandey — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) February 3, 2024

Tomorrow is the scheduled biopsy for Papa, causing significant stress. Individuals like #PoonamPandey engaging in such actions for visibility are insensitive and mocking cancer patients. — Zariah (@Zariah2071039) February 3, 2024

#PoonamPandey "s faking her death ostensibly to raise awareness on #CervicalCancer is unethical & insensitive. By using her manager to confirm the #fakenews both she & her sponsors have abused #journalism. pic.twitter.com/5hxzWFduh4 — vvvv (@zarake2023) February 3, 2024

This was the most tone deaf and insensitive PR stunt. There should be some kind of law against such attention seeking antics done under the guise of public service. #PoonamPandey — Roopa B (@Roopa13B) February 3, 2024

#PoonamPandey

Shameful publicity stunt of your death for attention and popularity! This is an insensitive and crude joke on the feelings of countless women battling a deadly disease like cervical cancer.😡 — AɳυႦԋαʋ Sιngh (@rider__anubhav) February 3, 2024

Saying this as someone who actually lost her mother to cancer.

Poonam Pandey's shitty idea of faking her death by Cervical Cancer is fucked up and deserves only hate.

No! You do not get to hide behind the pretence of a "campaign" to justify a horribly insensitive & immoral move. — Aditi Prasad (@AditiPrasad90) February 3, 2024

There are endless ways to spread awareness about a serious issue and yet, she chose the most insensitive one.