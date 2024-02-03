Yesterday morning, we woke up to the shocking news of Poonam Pandey passing away. As her management confirmed the news, the entertainment industry and her well-wishers mourned her death.
However, this afternoon, the model-actor released a video on her social media announcing that she’s alive and hasn’t died of cervical cancer.
In the video, she said that her intent was to spread awareness about cervical cancer, a disease that has claimed numerous lives.
“I am alive. I didn’t die of cervical cancer. I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about – cervical cancer.”
Needless to mention, the internet called her out and criticized her for ‘faking’ her death.
There are endless ways to spread awareness about a serious issue and yet, she chose the most insensitive one.