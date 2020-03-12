Italy has quarantined the whole country as the cases of coronavirus appear to pile up. So people can't go out anymore or do anything.

In light of this, Pornhub has offered free access to its premium service to people who live in the country until April 3, Daily Mail reported.

In a press release, the company said that it would also donate the proceeds from its Modelhub platform to help Italy in combating coronavirus.

The company released a statment saying the same:

'Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate its percentage revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak... To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole month you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need of using your credit card.

Mind you, Italy has been ranked seventh in Pornhub's top 20 countries by traffic in 2019, with the US, Japan and the UK taking the first three spots.