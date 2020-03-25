When you're stuck at home for days on end due to a really stubborn virus, ways to pass the time soon run out. Sometimes, you don't feel like being creative and learning a new language - sometimes, you just want something reliable and familiar, like a good ol' game of fastest finger first (adult edition). Earlier, Pornhub had made its premium facility available for Italians on lockdown.

Now, Pornhub has made Premium free for everyone around the world for a month! Pace yourselves, folks.

Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe 🔥 https://t.co/ZponKGKSJn #StayHomehub pic.twitter.com/DxWJGBnNkC — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 24, 2020

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub said that by providing Pornhub Premium free, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.

With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time.

Thanks for a lending a hand Corey, but I like to use my own, if you know what I mean.