One of the most apparent visuals during the lockdown has been the suffering of the poor and the downtrodden. The only way they seem to get any relief is when media attention is brought to their plight, and they're otherwise left to fend for themselves in an ironic mutation of the whole atmanirbhar fundament. If you haven't seen that divide yet, these posters will make them wholly apparent.

If this doesn't put things in perspective, nothing will.