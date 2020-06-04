A few days ago, the US witnessed the murder of an African-American man, George Floyd, and it led to widespread protests demanding the rights for the community.

A fight in which Indians are also taking part by voicing their opinions. Now that is great, but we might want to introspect a bit. Indians also indulge in a fair amount of racism in their day-to-day lives. For instance:

Black lives matter but bahu toh gori hi chahiye hame — Pσσʝα (@DuddWiser) June 3, 2020

And this isn't it. We have a hypocritical stand on many things like secularism, equality etc. Proving the same are these dialogues, which you must have heard at least once in your life.

So much for being woke.

Creatives by: Aprajita Mishra