Former President Pranab Mukherjee just passed away after battling several health issues.

He was 84.

His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, confirmed the news of his demise in a tweet.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !

I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

He had been in coma since he underwent a brain surgery earlier this month. At that time, he also tested positive for coronavirus and had tweeted about it.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Earlier today, Mukherjee's health worsened after a lung infection as confirmed by the Army Hospital in Delhi.

A senior Congress leader and Bharat Ratna awardee, Mukherjee held some of the key cabinet portfolios like Defence, Finance and External Affairs as well as serving as President of India from 2012 to 2017.