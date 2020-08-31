Former President Pranab Mukherjee just passed away after battling several health issues.

He was 84.

Source: Jagran Josh

His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, confirmed the news of his demise in a tweet.

He had been in coma since he underwent a brain surgery earlier this month. At that time, he also tested positive for coronavirus and had tweeted about it.

Earlier today, Mukherjee's health worsened after a lung infection as confirmed by the Army Hospital in Delhi.

A senior Congress leader and Bharat Ratna awardee, Mukherjee held some of the key cabinet portfolios like Defence, Finance and External Affairs as well as serving as President of India from 2012 to 2017.