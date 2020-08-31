One of the most prominent and storied politicos of India has been lost - Pranab Mukherjee passed away after a battle with failing health. His influence over the goings on of the government has been massive and started off all the way back in 1969. A towering political presence known for his impeccable memory and academic prowess, here are a few images of his life in remembrance.

Here's Pranab in an avatar the political old guard will remember him by.

1974 :: Transport Minister , Pranab Mukherjee Addressing Workers of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) pic.twitter.com/HGpNWeH2Ug — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da with Indira Gandhi. He was a kind-of protege of hers in those days.

1976 :: Pranab Mukherjee As Minister of State For Revenue and Banking During Emergency



( Photo - @htTweets ) pic.twitter.com/Yr0RtCTHP6 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 31, 2020

A young Pranab having some Holi fun.

Pranab Da sparking up one of his signature pipes in the early days.

He also worked as commerce minister during his time with Rajiv Gandhi.

Here he is with ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at the launch of his book.

Conducting his duties as President of India.

And here he is, being conferred the Bharat Ratna Award, just last year.

Pranab Mukherjee was a mammoth figure in the history of Indian politics, and his legacy is sure to live on.