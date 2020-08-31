One of the most prominent and storied politicos of India has been lost - Pranab Mukherjee passed away after a battle with failing health. His influence over the goings on of the government has been massive and started off all the way back in 1969. A towering political presence known for his impeccable memory and academic prowess, here are a few images of his life in remembrance.

Here's Pranab in an avatar the political old guard will remember him by.

Source: InUth

Pranab Da with Indira Gandhi. He was a kind-of protege of hers in those days.

Source: Livemint

A young Pranab having some Holi fun.

Source: Livemint

Pranab Da sparking up one of his signature pipes in the early days.

Source: Pinterest

He also worked as commerce minister during his time with Rajiv Gandhi.

Source: India Today

Here he is with ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at the launch of his book.

Source: Hindustan Times

Conducting his duties as President of India. 

Source: DNA

And here he is, being conferred the Bharat Ratna Award, just last year.

Source: Scroll

Pranab Mukherjee was a mammoth figure in the history of Indian politics, and his legacy is sure to live on.