Planning and strategy form the key components of any election victory. And political parties try their level best to devise a winning strategy.

And the one name that echoes in the election victories of major political parties in India is that of Prashant Kishor.

A political strategist and politician, Prashant became a renowned face after his election strategies helped Narendra Modi-led BJP register an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Recently, he joined hands with AAP in Delhi to help Arvind Kejriwal retain power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2019

His company, Citizens for Accountable Governance, was behind the major marketing and advertising strategies for Modi's election campaign in 2014, one of the most popular of them being Chai Pe Charcha.

The next year, Kishor parted ways with BJP, converted the CAG into a specialist policy outfit, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and joined the Janta Dal (United) to help Nitish Kumar win a 3rd term as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Kishor's popularity increased manifold after the Bihar assembly elections.

As a political strategist, Kishor has been associated with different political parties. He was also hired by the INC for Punjab Assembly Elections 2017. Their CM candidate Amrinder Singh had lost two consecutive assembly elections, but after the involvement of Kishor and I-PAC, things took a turn and Congress registered a win in Punjab.

A public health expert by qualification, Kishor served as a public health specialist with the United Nations for 8 years before becoming a political strategist.

His ability to devise winning strategies for political parties has earned him their trust and confidence.

After working with the political parties in Andhra Pradesh, UP, Bihar and Punjab, Kishor is all set to bring his winning prowess into Delhi Assembly Elections and has also been roped by DMK for the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.