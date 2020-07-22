She was extremely thrilled and she shared the news on Twitter where she attached a photo of her 'Certificate of Offer' from the University of Oxford.
Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford!— Pratishtha Deveshwar (@iiampratishtha) June 15, 2020
From the ICU where I fought for my life,to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/1K4t1D1jYM
Congratulations to @iiampratishtha, #DelhiUniversity student of #LSR to be the first wheelchair bound student to study at @UniofOxford https://t.co/bmPl34Ojxh— Delhi University News (@AllDUNews) June 20, 2020
Mind you, Deveshwar has had her own set of ups and downs in life.
She met with an accident while traveling from Hoshiarpur to Chandigarh when she was just 13 years old. In the accident, she broke her spinal cord and had become paralysed from the chest down. She fought for her life in the ICU for almost 4 months.
But, she was a fighter. She never let this incident come in her way and that's when she decided that she would overcome every obstacle through proper education. And, that's exactly what she did.
Finally, her parents agreed and they let her go to Lady Shri Ram College. Even her relatives advised her parents against sending her to Delhi but, she managed just fine in the big city.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated her and wished her luck.
Her story is truly inspiring. Moral of the story: Never lose hope and never give up.