In India, nearly 75% children with disabilities never attend school but, Pratishtha Deveshwar from Hoshiyarpur has overcome all odds to become the first wheelchair-using Indian to be accepted into Oxford University.

Deveshwar has been accepted into the Ivy League college and it is a matter of pride and celebration for her and her family.

She was extremely thrilled and she shared the news on Twitter where she attached a photo of her 'Certificate of Offer' from the University of Oxford.

Thrilled to share that I'll be pursuing Masters in Public Policy from the University of Oxford!

From the ICU where I fought for my life,to being the first wheelchair-user from India to get into Oxford-it has been a rollercoaster ride! I want to thank you all for your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/1K4t1D1jYM — Pratishtha Deveshwar (@iiampratishtha) June 15, 2020

Her story has become an inspiration for all those who want to aim high and achieve their goals and ambitions. Of course, there are obstacles and heralds that one has to overcome but, one should never back down and give up in life.

Congratulations to @iiampratishtha, #DelhiUniversity student of #LSR to be the first wheelchair bound student to study at @UniofOxford https://t.co/bmPl34Ojxh — Delhi University News (@AllDUNews) June 20, 2020

Mind you, Deveshwar has had her own set of ups and downs in life.

She met with an accident while traveling from Hoshiarpur to Chandigarh when she was just 13 years old. In the accident, she broke her spinal cord and had become paralysed from the chest down. She fought for her life in the ICU for almost 4 months.

But, she was a fighter. She never let this incident come in her way and that's when she decided that she would overcome every obstacle through proper education. And, that's exactly what she did.

She was home-schooled till Class XII but, once she finished her schooling, she told her parents that she wants to go to college and learn "beyond the four walls."

Finally, her parents agreed and they let her go to Lady Shri Ram College. Even her relatives advised her parents against sending her to Delhi but, she managed just fine in the big city.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated her and wished her luck.

The indomitable will & spirit of Pratishtha Deveshwar of Punjab are truly inspiring. She is first girl wheelchair user from India to be joining Oxford for a Master’s programme. I wish her good luck & am sure she will come back to serve the country. God bless, Beta! pic.twitter.com/65vfAxivDV — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 16, 2020

After completing her college, Deveshwar plans on coming to India as she wants to use her education and knowledge to improve the lives of differently-abled people in the country.

Her story is truly inspiring. Moral of the story: Never lose hope and never give up.