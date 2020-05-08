Disclaimer: Article contains graphic images. User discretion is advised.

A pregnant stray dog was mercilessly beaten to death by two women in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Crying in pain, the injured dog was rushed to a veterinarian in critical condition. After a treatment lasting for 7 days, the dog succumbed to her injuries.

She delivered two pups prematurely, none of which could survive.

Later, the NGO Animal Welfare Trust Ekamra (AWTE), involved in the rescue, filed an FIR against the accused.

In order to expedite justice for the dead dog, the NGO also started an online campaign - Justice for April.

The dog was named April by the NGO.

On 21t,a pregnant stray dog was beaten by 2 women at,Bhubaneswar that she and her premature puppies died with trauma and internal injury on 28th of April. FIR has been lodged but no action has been taken yet. Please stand for #JusticeForApril@anupkumarsahoo@SarangiSudhansu pic.twitter.com/I4kliyrOXq — Animal Welfare Trust - Ekamra (AWTE) (@AWTEOdisha) May 2, 2020

The online campaign gained momentum and caused a furore among animal lovers. People demanded strict action against the culprits.

We want #JUSTICEFORAPRIL Seeing this event, one should lose faith in humanity!

This incident is from Bhubaneswar, Orissa,

Where On 21st, a pregnant dog was beaten by 2 women in Bhubaneswar,

She and her premature babies died on 28 April from trauma and internal injury. pic.twitter.com/a1jdlDHqlL — Aradhya Animal Aid (@AidAradhya) May 5, 2020

Pregnant dog beaten to death by woman in Bhubaneswar. This is not only inhumane but pathetic also. There are no acceptable reasons for such cruelty or abuse to animals.NONE!! @PetaIndia #JusticeForApril #dontbezanjir pic.twitter.com/RMJX4pYCn8 — sujitsinghfitness (@coach_sujit) May 6, 2020

This is not okay! How can someone be this ruthless, killing a pregnant dog, when her unborn puppies are growing inside her. How can the 2 ladies be so cruel!! Animals too are living beings! They too have feelings!

Stop Animal Abuse!!!!!!#JusticeForApril pic.twitter.com/LmxMvw7lrE — Samiksha hates human beings (@jimingotnojam_) May 8, 2020

Following this, the local police took cognizance of the brutal act and the culprit has been identified.

DCP Bhubaneshwar took to Twitter to inform about this.

We have registered case No 61

U/S 268 ,429 IPC n Sec 11,Cruelty to Animal Act in the Lingaraj PS. The culprit has been identified. In view of the SC direction on arrest during Covid 19 pandemic, notice has been served. The accused will be chargesheeted soon. — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) May 7, 2020

We hope justice is served soon in this case.