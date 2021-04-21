At a time like this, when India is seeing such a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, we're also witnessing so many helping hands appear. Just like this officer, who was photographed directing traffic while pregnant.

This picture of a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), named Shilpa Sahu is being shared on the internet. She was seen regulating traffic and ensuring that people adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in Chhattisgarh. And ever since then, people are applauding her and her commitment to work. And though she was wearing a mask while doing so, a few netizens expressed their concern for her. Some people tweeted expressing how it isn't fair for her to have to work while she's pregnant (especially in these conditions).

Here are some of the tweets by people applauding her, and also asking her to take care.

Well done Shilpa Sahu. But do take care of yourself +1 as well.@dantewadapolice https://t.co/MHFSbE5qG2 — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) April 20, 2021

She has to be extremely cautious!! — Rajesh Surana (@rajeshklsurana) April 20, 2021

Pic of the day!



Keeping the call of duty above all, five months pregnant Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu is busy with her team under the scorching sun appealing people to follow the #lockdown



She's my Hero♥️@ActorMadhavan @rama_rajeswari @TandonRaveena @jkd18 @iamrana @TheSamirAbbas pic.twitter.com/NEqWdNVgEi — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) April 20, 2021

Salute to this brave lady who has put all hr efforts in defeating d corona virus. Each one of us shd learn frm her n take a vow to strictly follow all d guidelines and help those who have been working in such harsh conditions.

These people motivate us to do what we are capable of https://t.co/sDuYqotAKn — Seema (@2019Seema) April 20, 2021

This is wrong. She should not be doing this. Is she being made to do this?? With all due respect instead of praising she should be advised to have leave. — Prashant chotalia (@Drpvc) April 20, 2021

How can you appreciate this ? Even Government says Pregnant women should stay at home irrespective of her profession. Be sensible. The lady in picture is putting herself, her unborn child to a great risk. I condemn this tweet and your opinion. — पाण्डेय जी (@mangalpandey_) April 20, 2021

Do you think it was okay for her to be working in such risky conditions?