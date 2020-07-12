In a first, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public on Saturday as he was visiting the Walter Reed military hospital to meet wounded veterans.

A couple of months ago, even with the increasing number of cases, President Trump refused to wear a mask in front of the cameras and told photographers that:

I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.

- Donald Trump

However, Donald Trump sported a navy blue mask that had a golden presidential seal emblazoned on the left-hand corner. In a recent statement he further claimed:

I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.

- Donald Trump

According to NDTV , this week's news reports said that aides had to beg the president to relent and wear a mask in public so that he could be photographed.

3.29 million confirmed cases later, President Trump finally decided to follow the recommendations of his public health official and experts and finally wear a mask.



Twitter reacts to President Trump wearing a mask in public for the first time:

One other good thing about Trump a mask is that it may prevent him from talking stupid things. — Shrinivas M (@shrinivas_nm) July 12, 2020

Trump supporter here but I had to do it ! pic.twitter.com/kvK3bC4ps9 — Wingright (@Glenlo) July 11, 2020

Donald Trump puts on a damn mask and some of his enablers think he’s a conquering hero, he’s won the election and he looks so tough. Where was he 130k deaths ago when this simple act could have saved tens of thousands of lives and limited so much tragedy? — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 12, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Baby goes poo poo in potty! pic.twitter.com/UY5OVsLxOW — Dava She Wolf (@davashewolf) July 12, 2020

He swarms military uniforms around him to boost his macho image yet runs to the bunker when peaceful protesters threaten him. — Eddy Luo (@omondi_edwin) July 11, 2020

Awww he’s trying to win an election 🤣 — YΛGGΛ (@djyagga) July 11, 2020

Did he get chocolate milk and cookies for wearing a mask like a good boy? — jjResistsVA (@jj5barry) July 12, 2020

when i first saw this i thought wow that reminds me of Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/HEVyWV8Ind — Suiceque 🇨🇦 (@suiceque) July 12, 2020

Nice photoshop — Thatdumbassoverthere (@Thatdumbassove1) July 12, 2020

I guess the COVID-19 strategy isn't working for the election. pic.twitter.com/pVknZvujo9 — ሣምራ 🇪🇹 (@Sameriethio) July 11, 2020

WATCH: President Stunt Queen Trump finally wears a mask, traipses down a hall for the cameras and I doubt he will ever wear one again. — 🇺🇸SMH at MoronsWithoutMasks🇺🇸 (@overrhypocrissy) July 12, 2020

As we write this, the death toll in the United States has increased to 137k.

