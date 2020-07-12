A couple of months ago, even with the increasing number of cases, President Trump refused to wear a mask in front of the cameras and told photographers that:
I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.
- Donald Trump
I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.
- Donald Trump
Twitter reacts to President Trump wearing a mask in public for the first time:
Prevention against cough-fefe.#TrumpWearsMask pic.twitter.com/7llwpoDGzM— Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) July 12, 2020
Trump supporter here but I had to do it ! pic.twitter.com/kvK3bC4ps9— Wingright (@Glenlo) July 11, 2020
The. Worst. pic.twitter.com/gnSUtmsNqd— Lame Staley 🦥 (@McHoulihan) July 12, 2020
Donald Trump puts on a damn mask and some of his enablers think he’s a conquering hero, he’s won the election and he looks so tough. Where was he 130k deaths ago when this simple act could have saved tens of thousands of lives and limited so much tragedy?— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 12, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: Baby goes poo poo in potty! pic.twitter.com/UY5OVsLxOW— Dava She Wolf (@davashewolf) July 12, 2020
Awww he’s trying to win an election 🤣— YΛGGΛ (@djyagga) July 11, 2020
Did he get chocolate milk and cookies for wearing a mask like a good boy?— jjResistsVA (@jj5barry) July 12, 2020
Looks familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1tSdsenfDO— scoliosispony (@scoliosispony) July 12, 2020
when i first saw this i thought wow that reminds me of Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/HEVyWV8Ind— Suiceque 🇨🇦 (@suiceque) July 12, 2020
Nice photoshop— Thatdumbassoverthere (@Thatdumbassove1) July 12, 2020
I guess the COVID-19 strategy isn't working for the election. pic.twitter.com/pVknZvujo9— ሣምራ 🇪🇹 (@Sameriethio) July 11, 2020
July 12, 2020
Failed again. pic.twitter.com/jpqoA7PtDh— Mad Daddy (@AmusingDiction) July 12, 2020
WATCH: President Stunt Queen Trump finally wears a mask, traipses down a hall for the cameras and I doubt he will ever wear one again.— 🇺🇸SMH at MoronsWithoutMasks🇺🇸 (@overrhypocrissy) July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020
July 11, 2020
July 11, 2020