In a first, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public on Saturday as he was visiting the Walter Reed military hospital to meet wounded veterans.

Source: ABC News

A couple of months ago, even with the increasing number of cases, President Trump refused to wear a mask in front of the cameras and told photographers that: 

I had one on before. I wore one in this back area but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. 

                    - Donald Trump

Source: VOX

However, Donald Trump sported a navy blue mask that had a golden presidential seal emblazoned on the left-hand corner. In a recent statement he further claimed: 

I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place. 

                    - Donald Trump

Source: Time Magazine

According to NDTV, this week's news reports said that aides had to beg the president to relent and wear a mask in public so that he could be photographed.

Source: The Guardian

3.29 million confirmed cases later, President Trump finally decided to follow the recommendations of his public health official and experts and finally wear a mask. 

Source: The Hindu

Twitter reacts to President Trump wearing a mask in public for the first time: 

As we write this, the death toll in the United States has increased to 137k. 