Speaking at the inaugural session of '100 years of Assocham (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India)', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has "saved" the economy.
In a speech made at the event, he said:
Five-six years back our economy was heading towards disaster. Our government has not only stabilised it, but also made efforts to bring discipline to it. We have paid attention to fulfilling the decades old demands of the industry.
Continuing to speak about his government's achievements, he explained:
Today we have a government at the Centre that is ready to listen to farmers, labours and industries. Six banks are now out of PCA (prompt corrective action). We have also accelerated the process of bank mergers. Today banks are spreading their network across the country and are striving towards making a global mark for themselves.
At a time when the country's growth rate has declined for six consecutive terms, PM Modi believes his target of making India a $5 trillion economy remains a realistic dream.
When I set the $5 trillion target, I was aware about the negative campaign against it. The $5 trillion target is not spontaneous. It is being debated for the last five years. In 2014, I set the target of making India open-defecation free and the country made efforts to achieve this. People's mobilization and system modernization are important for any program to succeed.
After listening to the PM's speech, netizens were baffled and corrected our PM.
For more jokes should I follow his official handle or they will be updates here??
Industrial Output falls 3.8%— iswets (@iswets) December 20, 2019
Manufacturing falls 2.11%
Power generation falls 12.2%
Mining falls 8%
Retail inflation at a 3-yr high
Food inflation up 10%
Vegetables inflation 35.99%
Pulse inflation 13.94%
Just gonna leave this here 🙃 pic.twitter.com/GvY4UxsjDR— Zain Khan (@zainthezen) December 20, 2019
Jhoot bolo, baar baar jhoot bolo! Wah Modiji Wah!😂— Rajarshi|राजर्षी|রাজর্ষি (@iRajarshiSikdar) December 20, 2019
Because according to Modi— Shashwat (@Shashwat014) December 20, 2019
8% GDP growth < 4% GDP growth.
Isiliye kehte hai padhai likhayi karwao na ki bas propaganda
With 4.5% GDP growth highlighting the stark opposite, the onus is on our Prime Minister to perform what he's promised now and in the past.