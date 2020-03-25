71-year-old Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for coronavirus.

Next in line to the throne, Prince Charles has tested positive for #COVID19: UK media (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QXlEcfNxpO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

According to BBC , a spokesperson said he is displaying "mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health."

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has also been tested but she does not have the virus. Both, Princes Charles and Camilla will be in self-isolation in Balmoral in Scotland.

However, it is still not certain how Prince Charles contracted the virus.