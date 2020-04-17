As the whole world is joining hands to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Princess Sofia of Sweden has stepped aside from her royal duties and has started working in a hospital, with an aim to treat patients suffering from the pandemic.

The 35-year-old royalty has completed a three-day intensive online training program. This course has made her eligible to volunteer as a front line worker to help her country fight against the pandemic.

According to The Royal Central, Sofia is currently working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm as a healthcare assistant. Even though she is not directly involved in dealing with the COVID-19 patients, she supports the healthcare professionals in carrying out the non-medical tasks.

A spokesperson from The Royal Central further mentioned:

In the crisis we find ourselves in, the Princess wants to get involved and make a contribution as a voluntary worker to relieve the large workload of health care professionals.

Sophiahemmet Hospital is intensively training around 80 people a week with non-medical backgrounds to decrease the workload of the healthcare workers. The online course teaches support duties which include tasks like cleaning, working in the kitchen, disinfecting equipment.

As we write this, Sweden has recorded 12,540 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 1,333.