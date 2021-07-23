In May, wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of murdering a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana. 

Currently lodged in Tihar Jail, he had earlier requested the prison authorities to provide him with a television so that he is updated about the things that are happening outside the jail. 

And guess what? His request did get approved!

On July 22, the authorities allowed the two-time Olympic medallist to watch television in his ward’s common area ahead of the Olympic Games.

Wow! You are in a freaking jail and you still have luxurious demands. 

