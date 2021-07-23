In May, wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of murdering a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.

Currently lodged in Tihar Jail, he had earlier requested the prison authorities to provide him with a television so that he is updated about the things that are happening outside the jail.

And guess what? His request did get approved!

On July 22, the authorities allowed the two-time Olympic medallist to watch television in his ward’s common area ahead of the Olympic Games.

Delhi's Tihar Jail will arrange a TV in common area of the ward where wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused in murder case of wrestler Sagar Rana, is lodged. He will be allowed to watch TV with other inmates: Tihar Jail official



Earlier this month, Sushil had requested for TV

Wow! You are in a freaking jail and you still have luxurious demands.

Here is how netizens reacted to this news:

Kuch din bolega tv se maza nai aa rha mujhe tokyo jakr dekhna hai — Rahil Kalia (@chotulalasabka) July 22, 2021

Bhai zee 5 aur ullu ka bhi subscription de do — Dr Ramashish Shukla🇮🇳 (@drramashish1980) July 22, 2021

AC bhi lag gya ho kya pata? — Aman gupta (@AmyGupta5) July 22, 2021

Is it LED or Smart? Is he getting an AUX wire too? — Shivom Oza (@shivom_oza) July 22, 2021

Next — Biryani for lunch, later— internet to kill boredom & finally a hockey stick to keep fellow prisoners under control. Bass itni hi demand karenge!!! — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) July 22, 2021

How about shifting him to a hotel room? — Noob Master (@NoobMas63361993) July 22, 2021

Phir Raj Kundra ko kya denge?? 💃 — संजय ಸಂಜಯ (@sanjay4kulkarni) July 22, 2021

Popcorn b de diyo 🍿🍿 — Nikheel Gaonkar (@NikheelGaonkar) July 22, 2021

Spa aur gym bhi khol do — AProudIndian (@theIproudindian) July 22, 2021

I hope it has Netflix and Amazon prime. — TRP king (@sid80dude) July 22, 2021

Also provide laptop for post match analysis — Philomath_Explorer (@NKumari2233) July 22, 2021

साथ मे AC, 5 स्टार होटल का खाना, iphone, ब्रांडेड कपड़े वगेरा भी दे दो।



😡😡😡😡😡😡 — Kishan Bhandari (@ksbhandari08) July 23, 2021

What do you think about this decision?