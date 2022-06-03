Disclaimer: The article contains the description of a triggering advertisement. Reader discretion is advised.

One of the recent advertisements of Layer'r Shot - a deodorant brand - is so disturbing, that we wonder how it got the clearance to be aired on TV.

The ad shows a group of guys entering a room while a couple is already present inside. One of these guys asks the couple, "Shot maara?". To which the man sitting on the bed says yes, as the woman looks at him.

Then the guy who asked the question, says, "Ab humari baari", and proceeds to grab a bottle of Layer'r Shot.

Pretty sure the makers thought this was clever as hell, when in fact, it was simply, categorically, problematic.

A Twitter user brought this to everyone's notice and while we can't find the ad on the internet as of now, it is still reportedly running on television.

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me



Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

oh my god. This ad was triggering for me, what would it be for those living with trauma.



So difficult to process how blasé the makers can be about real-lived threats and experiences that become core to our way of living/surviving. — Mandira Kala (@MandiraKala) June 3, 2022

Phew thanks for bringing it up. I just watched it on tv and I thought God how scary. There is one more version in a supermarket setting along an empty aisle. I could only think how scary it can be. Angers me very much that some would defend it is funny. — sharon (@kabaddiMom) June 3, 2022

This is disgusting! Who thinks and approves of these concepts? — Deepali Singh (@DeepaliSingh05) June 3, 2022

in such bad taste. what a shame! — Khoya Khoya Chand (@poonameh) June 3, 2022

Absolutely agree!! Disgusting to the core. Making fun of the fear that women go through is not funny at all!!!!! hope @ascionline takes notice and fines them heavily https://t.co/WOY6TOpnkt — Kabeera Speaking (@teentakle1212) June 3, 2022

For a long time now, people have been raising their voices against such offensive advertisements but no one seems to bat an eyelid.

They'll censor everything except problematic stuff.