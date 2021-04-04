India is a diverse country. We have our flaws. But there are certain areas where we have been way more progressive than other countries of the world.

Have a look.

1. India was the first country to have a provision of miscarriage leaves.

Recently, when New Zealand passed a legislation giving mothers and their partners the right to paid leave following a stillbirth or miscarriage, most of us came to know that such a paid leave already exists in India.

The Maternity Benefit Act 1961 states that in case of miscarriage, a woman will be entitled to paid leave of 6 weeks immediately following the day of her miscarriage. Women are required to submit proof for miscarriage and wilful termination of pregnancy (abortion) is excluded from this.

2. While India doesn't have a menstrual leave policy, the state of Bihar introduced menstrual leaves for women back in 1992.

The guidelines read:

All women staff is eligible to avail two days of special leave every month because of biological reason. This is in addition to all the other eligible leaves.

3. India is the only country among G-20 nations that is on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

According to a report by Climate Transparency, India is on track to meet the upper goal of curbing global warming by 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. India has promised to reduce its emissions intensity by 33-35% by 2030 and took actions in its energy, waste, industry, transport and forestry sectors.

4. India will be the first country in the world to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the school curriculum in VI standard, according to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The union minister made this statement while addressing the 25th Conovocation of All India Management Association (AIMA) and explaining the vision of New Education Policy.

5. India is the world’s second most promising source of global innovation.

6. India is the first nation in the world to successfully put the Mars Orbiter Mission into orbit in its very first attempt.

Not just this, India's Mangalyaan is also the cheapest such mission till now.

7. India has the world's largest postal network.

There are 1,56,600 post offices across the country. The postal network played a crucial role during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India. They were able to deliver medicines, protective gear and ventilators, along with COVID-19 testing kits during lockdown.

8. Indians spend more time reading than anyone else in the world, according to a report in 2017.

The NOP World Culture Score Index which surveyed 30 major countries, ranked India as the country that loves reading the most if the time spent doing so is taken into consideration. As per report, Indians spent 10.4 hours/week reading.

9. Before working from home became normal, laws in India allowed women employees to work from home in addition to the maternity benefit period if the nature of work allows that.

The condition being that the female employee and her employer need to agree on the duration of the `work from home' arrangement.

Being proud one feat at a time.