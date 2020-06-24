The noise around boycotting Chinese products has become very loud in the last few days. However, it has not been very intelligent. Case, in point, this poster of a protest that has China written, but on the map of USA.

Real nationalists are boycotting China with US map.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eomMFjjnas — Abdy (@ImAbdy) June 22, 2020

The rest of Twitter quite obviously wasted no time in pointing that out.

kam se kam photo Jinping ka lagaya h, nhi toh pichli baar ki tarah Kim Jong Un ko boycott kar deta. — NightCrawler (اورنگزیب) (@Knight_Krawler_) June 22, 2020

seriously? not photoshopped? lmfao — skyfolly (@skyfolly) June 23, 2020

Intellectuals 😂😂 — HumanBeing (@Uz11647092) June 22, 2020

It's the thought that counts 😂 — se7en (@sunnyaneel1) June 23, 2020

Well, well, well, after all we have seen by hyper-nationalists in the last few years, can't say this is surprising.