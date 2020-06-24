The noise around boycotting Chinese products has become very loud in the last few days. However, it has not been very intelligent. Case, in point, this poster of a protest that has China written, but on the map of USA.
Real nationalists are boycotting China with US map.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eomMFjjnas— Abdy (@ImAbdy) June 22, 2020
The rest of Twitter quite obviously wasted no time in pointing that out.
seriously? not photoshopped? lmfao— skyfolly (@skyfolly) June 23, 2020
Intellectuals 😂😂— HumanBeing (@Uz11647092) June 22, 2020
It's the thought that counts 😂— se7en (@sunnyaneel1) June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
Well, well, well, after all we have seen by hyper-nationalists in the last few years, can't say this is surprising.