Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise shocked the entire nation. But the said demise opened a discussion on the way the film industry functions.

People are blaming Salman Khan and Karan Johar for allegedly running a ‘nepotism gang' and negatively influencing a person's career. In fact, news about big banners of the industry banning Sushant was also doing the rounds after the actor's death.

After the said incident, the 34-year-old's fans and supporters in Patna, Bihar staged a protest march and burned the effigies of Bollywood's big names amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video from Bihar is also circulating on the internet where angry protesters demanded a store owner to remove Salman Khan's poster from his Being Human outlet.

सुशांत राजपूत की मृत्यु के जिम्मेदार बताए जा रहे सलमान खान और करन जौहर गिरोह पर जनता का गुस्सा फूटा।



बिहार में अब सलमान और जौहर की फिल्में नहीं चलेंगी।



यह मुहिम अन्य प्रदेशों में भी जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/nYU2iZ9gQS — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) June 18, 2020

After the said protests against the prevailing nepotism, a picture showed how the poster of Salman Khan was removed from the outlet.

[Viral]

After a trail of protests in #Patna against the prevailing nepotism in the bollywood industry , Salman Khan's photo was removed from Being Human Showroom situated on the Boring road in Patna 👏 pic.twitter.com/n6WWy1H794 — Dhananjay Mandal (@dhananjaynews) June 19, 2020

Reportedly, a case has been registered under sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many others by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. He has alleged in his statement that Sushant was removed from as many as 7 films.

