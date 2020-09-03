After the Indian government banned 118 Chinese applications amid the tension between India and China in Ladakh, PUBG (which was one of the apps) has become the top trend globally.

Just an hour after the app was banned, lakhs of people flooded social media and expressed their sadness over the ban of this popular game which reportedly has over 33 million players in India alone.

From memes to funny tweets, netizens tweeted about PUBG in numerous ways. Twitter also question if PUBG is a Chinese app at all. 

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned along with the other apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.  

They stated, it would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.