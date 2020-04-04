With more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, PUBG Mobile or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile is currently one of the most popular mobile games out there.

During the ongoing nationwide lockdown, more and more people are virtually joining their friends to play this highly addictive battle royale game. However, there are several reports about a notification that the players are getting when they try to play the game.

According to Digi Statement, the notification is about the temporary suspension of all the Tencent games for a day. Which means that all the servers are currently suspended till 12:00 AM of April 5th.

The reason for this temporary suspension has been taken to honour and offer condolences to those have lost their lives in the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

The post from Tencent reads, "To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4 thin, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish.”

If you have been facing lag issues in the game, that is because of the extra load on the servers, however, the servers are expected to be live soon.