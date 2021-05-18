PUBG fans, the wait is finally coming to an end as pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to begin today (18th May).

Wondering, how you can pre-register? Here are the details.

Just go to the Battlegrounds Mobile India application on the Google Play Store and click on the ‘pre-register’ button.

Once you do that, you'll be notified when the game launches and is available for download and play. It's that simple.

That's not all. Krafton has also announced that four pre-registration rewards will be given. It includes the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Though, please note that the pre-registration will start only for Android phone users today. An announcement is yet to be made by Krafton in this context for iOS phone users.

However, there's nothing to worry about since the game would be free for both, Android and iOS users.

The release date of the game is yet to be announced but, if reports are to be believed, the game will launch on 10th June.

So, are you excited?