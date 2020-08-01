Pune-based photographer, Abhishek Pagnis' first wildlife trip turned surreal as he ended up clicking a semi-melanistic leopard after waiting for two-long hours for the 'perfect shot' at Maharshtra's Todoba Reserve.

Abhishek didn't have high hopes about spotting animals during his two-day safari trip with his parents during the month of June but little did he know, he'd get lucky and he'd end up spotting a rare black leopard, that too on his first safari trip.

It's a melanistic leopard, which we call black panther. We had around 20 minutes of sighting, after waiting for over 2 hours. It was clicked in Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve at around 5 pm in June: Abhishek Pagnis, a photographer from Pune who shot the viral black panther photo pic.twitter.com/RPOY6wJ7Ir — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

While talking about his experience of clicking the wild cat which went viral all over social media, Abhishek Pagnis said:

It was my first ever wildlife trip where we were looking mostly for tigers. We started looking for leopard on our last day of safari after having enough sighting of tigers.

The 23-year-old was mesmerized by the majestic creature when he saw it for the first time. He said that he'd never seen anything so beautiful.

Waited For 2 Hours For Shot: Pune-Based Photographer On Viral Black Leopard Picture https://t.co/FLFquYaoRp pic.twitter.com/Ain1vP3Ai6 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 30, 2020

The rare animal owes its dark coat to melanism, with excess black pigment developing in the skin or hair due to a recessive genetic mutation. Melanism allows the leopard to blend into the shadows. It helps them become nearly invisible in the dark.

Professional wildlife photographers spend countless hours to catch a glimpse of such rare animals so, you can imagine how lucky Abhishek got. It was an incredible moment for him and an unforgettable experience that will always remain close to his heart. He said:

I knew there are black leopards but I was very lucky to have spotted it during my first safari trip. I was very lucky as I could see it for 40 minutes. I witnessed it drinking water from a pond, marking its territory and stalking langurs and monkeys. It was a brilliant experience.

Twitter was also amazed with these pictures. Here's what they had to say.

His experience surely exceeded his expectations. And, we're just glad he got a chance to click some amazing, mind-blowing pictures of the leopard for all of us to see.