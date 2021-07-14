A 23-year-old bride from Pune was charged for sitting on the bonnet of a car for her wedding shoot. She was seen without a mask, riding on the bonnet of an SUV, and violating COVID-19 protocols. Though brides' entry is always grand and special but turns out this baraat may have cost them more.
The photoshoot was conducted when she was on her way to Saswad, the wedding venue. The video was shot along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, a police station official said.
The video is shared on multiple social media platforms and the incodent took place on Tuesday.
“The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either," the official added.
Many Netizens have supported the bride saying, why to spoil her special day. Many commented about the biased behavior of police towards the common man. Let us look at what more they said.
Let them be happy, why to harass newly wed— CH AJAY SINGH 🇮🇳 (@Ajay90977887) July 13, 2021
She can say she inspired from Prime minister and home minster— Chowkidar is liar🏹🎯 (@BajpeMoidin) July 14, 2021
People are doing worst than photo shoot. Just go to lonavla— Pranali Bhosale (@pranalipb) July 14, 2021
@DGPMaharashtra Does this rule applies to VVIP , how many VVIP have been booked since last one year— Ravithesungod ( 拉维) (@ravishendarkar) July 13, 2021
Look at the social distancing— @¶¶!π£m (@appinem) July 14, 2021
Photographer is also more than 2 meters away
If government is working on this nod
Than they will have to file case against people travelling in mumbai local
When cabinet do photoshoot without mask where were the law enforcement agencies.— Rishav mahajan (@rishavmahajan17) July 13, 2021
but why need to registered case..no rule broken..no traffic or any thing wrong done in photo safe distance please let us know when any politician come why don't you file case when large no of people are there..there are thousands examples are there..— Deepak Poria (@DeepakPoria007) July 13, 2021
I mean seriously ? Why to harras newly wed couple let them enjoy they are not risking others life they are without mask in open area there is no unknown person nearby so it's not violation of rules ab insaan photo shoot bh sarkar se puch kr krvaye ?— Ritesh Thakur (@riteshthakur7) July 14, 2021
This is too much. Pune Police has no other work to do I guess. Why don’t you file cases in market? Or Political rallies?— Doga (@antiherodoga) July 14, 2021
That way Rohit Shetty would be in jail. Sure he would have flouted many rules while shooting for his films @RohitShetty_FC . What about Ajay devgan riding on 2 bikes for his first film— Mahendra Jain (@MJKIAWAAZ) July 14, 2021
Idea dene walo ko bhi pakdo.. Pakka photographer ka dimaag hoga ye.. 😂🤣😂https://t.co/kNLEPTd7Qo— Shailendra Singh (@shaksingh) July 14, 2021
There is a breach of law and it is punishable.Anybody's freedom is worth it only till does omact society at large.— Vishal Babuta (@vishalbabuta) July 14, 2021
What do you think about this bride entry?