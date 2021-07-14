A 23-year-old bride from Pune was charged for sitting on the bonnet of a car for her wedding shoot. She was seen without a mask, riding on the bonnet of an SUV, and violating COVID-19 protocols. Though brides' entry is always grand and special but turns out this baraat may have cost them more.

The photoshoot was conducted when she was on her way to Saswad, the wedding venue. The video was shot along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, a police station official said.

The video is shared on multiple social media platforms and the incodent took place on Tuesday.

“The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either," the official added.

Many Netizens have supported the bride saying, why to spoil her special day. Many commented about the biased behavior of police towards the common man. Let us look at what more they said.

Let them be happy, why to harass newly wed — CH AJAY SINGH 🇮🇳 (@Ajay90977887) July 13, 2021

She can say she inspired from Prime minister and home minster — Chowkidar is liar🏹🎯 (@BajpeMoidin) July 14, 2021

People are doing worst than photo shoot. Just go to lonavla — Pranali Bhosale (@pranalipb) July 14, 2021

@DGPMaharashtra Does this rule applies to VVIP , how many VVIP have been booked since last one year — Ravithesungod ( 拉维) (@ravishendarkar) July 13, 2021

Look at the social distancing

Photographer is also more than 2 meters away



If government is working on this nod

Than they will have to file case against people travelling in mumbai local — @¶¶!π£m (@appinem) July 14, 2021

When cabinet do photoshoot without mask where were the law enforcement agencies. — Rishav mahajan (@rishavmahajan17) July 13, 2021

Shameful, Draconic, Action of @PuneCityPolice . Ruining lives of innocent people for such acts, while hundreds walk maskless in crowded markets!!



We are seeing Constant Assaults on Hindu marriages by British era colonial mindset of Indian Police!! — Shiva (@Bharatjeevi_) July 13, 2021

but why need to registered case..no rule broken..no traffic or any thing wrong done in photo safe distance please let us know when any politician come why don't you file case when large no of people are there..there are thousands examples are there.. — Deepak Poria (@DeepakPoria007) July 13, 2021

I mean seriously ? Why to harras newly wed couple let them enjoy they are not risking others life they are without mask in open area there is no unknown person nearby so it's not violation of rules ab insaan photo shoot bh sarkar se puch kr krvaye ? — Ritesh Thakur (@riteshthakur7) July 14, 2021

This is too much. Pune Police has no other work to do I guess. Why don’t you file cases in market? Or Political rallies? — Doga (@antiherodoga) July 14, 2021

That way Rohit Shetty would be in jail. Sure he would have flouted many rules while shooting for his films @RohitShetty_FC . What about Ajay devgan riding on 2 bikes for his first film — Mahendra Jain (@MJKIAWAAZ) July 14, 2021

Idea dene walo ko bhi pakdo.. Pakka photographer ka dimaag hoga ye.. 😂🤣😂https://t.co/kNLEPTd7Qo — Shailendra Singh (@shaksingh) July 14, 2021

There is a breach of law and it is punishable.Anybody's freedom is worth it only till does omact society at large. — Vishal Babuta (@vishalbabuta) July 14, 2021

What do you think about this bride entry?