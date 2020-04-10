Pune is on high alert after the city reported 16 deaths in the last 36 hours. This has led to a district total of 210 so far.

Keeping this in mind, Pune divisional commissioner has decided to shut down the wholesale market at Gultekdi from Friday which is close to the containment zone. The merchants there had expressed concern over a possible infection.

According to India Today, the administration made alternative arrangements for the retailers who will be able to buy the required stuff at Mulshi, Khadki and Uttam Nagar wholesale markets.

However, the grocery and pulses market will be operational in the area and the adminitration has made arrangement for housing societies to buy vegetable and grocery items online.