Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh recently posted a picture of 2 nurses, both COVID-19 positive, giving their exams in the isolation ward.

Lauding their spirit, he tweeted:

Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for #Covid19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself. #MissionFateh pic.twitter.com/iyb5FBYBEL — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 23, 2020

In the picture, the nurses can be seen writing their exam while maintaining social distancing.

Both of them requested the state government to allow them to give the exam from the hospital.

Twitter was also quite impressed with them, but while saluting their spirit, pointed out that the exams shouldn't be held at this time in the first place.

Salute to the courage of these Young women. — Amit Raina (@AmitRai23522757) June 23, 2020

Sir we are students not testing kits .

You officially said that in punjab community transmission is started .

So exams are not to be taken.#NoExamsInCovid #cancelptuexam — Nishant Vashisht (@Nishant87002283) June 23, 2020

Now this is confirmed that Govt. will not cancel the final year exams and students' lives don't matter for you. The least you can do is kindly issue the pattern and datesheet , so we can prepare.#cancelfinalyearexams #PromoteStudentsSaveFuture #Students #StudentsLivesMatter — Harjas Duggal (@TheHarjas) June 23, 2020

This shows that he is not gonna change anything he will not postpone any exam as he dont consider us , we are requesting him from last 15 days that travel from different state and live in hostel is not safe but 🙏🏻 Thankyou — Ankita Nayyar (@nayyar_ankita) June 23, 2020

Sir, you’re sitting in a safe environment while students are being exposed to a deadly virus just so that the university can prove a point. how far will you go to sacrifice young lives? this is torture. — mehak (@mehhaek) June 23, 2020

The two nurses were appearing for 411 posts of staff nurses in the state.