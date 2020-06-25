Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh recently posted a picture of 2 nurses, both COVID-19 positive, giving their exams in the isolation ward.

Lauding their spirit, he tweeted:

In the picture, the nurses can be seen writing their exam while maintaining social distancing.

Both of them requested the state government to allow them to give the exam from the hospital. 

Twitter was also quite impressed with them, but while saluting their spirit, pointed out that the exams shouldn't be held at this time in the first place.

The two nurses were appearing for 411 posts of staff nurses in the state.