The lockdown in the country has been extended till May 3, which meant that little Maira was going to celebrate her first birthday without even a cake.

Now she is a child, she wouldn't have known what that means but her parents found it a bit sad. And so, they approached Punjab police, and there it was, the cake.

Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz #PunjabFightsCorona #Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansa pic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020

The policemen also sang happy birthday as soon as the kid was brought out of the house.

The video, initially posted by Punjab Police, has 10k views, and is being shared by many.

“First Birthday is Always Special”

When a father informed Mansa Police in Punjab, India about his inability to purchase cake for the first birthday of his child, he got an unusual response! #FavoriteBirthdayCake

Woke up to this Whatsapp message amidst so much pain and chaos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XF7Rd4adY8 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 18, 2020

This is how @PunjabPoliceInd celebrated a child’s birthday during the coronavirus lockdown. Respect ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/0SydgCvpsn — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 17, 2020

“First Birthday is Always Special”

When a father informed Mansa Police in Punjab, India about his inability to purchase cake for the first birthday of his child, he got an unusual response! #FavoriteBirthdayCake

pic.twitter.com/whV7GB7uvq

🤧🤧🤧❤️❤️❤️❤️😘Salute — Inder kaur❣️ (@Inder_Kaur786) April 19, 2020

Just when every one of us is worried about birthday's during quarantine, what Punjab police did grab my heart❤️ pic.twitter.com/K8K4xvSKV2 — Rishika Rao (@aadiivaasii) April 18, 2020

WATCH: When cops of Punjab Police got a cake for the little girl on her birthday in Lockdown! 😍Heart winning gesture! #Lockdown🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0eJ0Cr3FQ — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) April 18, 2020

However, some people also pointed out that it's probably not the best idea to overburden already busy police force like this.

That, and the fact that the child and the lady with her don't seem to be wearing masks.

Nice & Cute.



But the already overburdened Police should be left alone do their Jobs.



Taking care of our Poverty Struck Citizens is much more important than singing Birthday Jingles.



We can do away with all this . Celebrating a birthday is the lowest of all PRIORITIES. SORRY — Shailesh Devadiga 🇮🇳 (@shailrupz1) April 19, 2020

Keeping these couple of things aside, it was indeed a touching gesture on part of the Punjab police. Performing duties and delivering happiness.