The lockdown in the country has been extended till May 3, which meant that little Maira was going to celebrate her first birthday without even a cake.

Now she is a child, she wouldn't have known what that means but her parents found it a bit sad. And so, they approached Punjab police, and there it was, the cake.

The policemen also sang happy birthday as soon as the kid was brought out of the house.

The video, initially posted by Punjab Police, has 10k views, and is being shared by many.

However, some people also pointed out that it's probably not the best idea to overburden already busy police force like this. 

That, and the fact that the child and the lady with her don't seem to be wearing masks.

Keeping these couple of things aside, it was indeed a touching gesture on part of the Punjab police. Performing duties and delivering happiness.