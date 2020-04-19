The lockdown in the country has been extended till May 3, which meant that little Maira was going to celebrate her first birthday without even a cake.
Now she is a child, she wouldn't have known what that means but her parents found it a bit sad. And so, they approached Punjab police, and there it was, the cake.
Mansa Police's sweet gesture for Maira's 1st birthday. Policemen gave her a surprise by delivering a Birthday Cake at her doorsteps.#TuhadiSevaSadaFarz #PunjabFightsCorona #Punjabpoliceindia@pp_mansa pic.twitter.com/nqL2nhfbDs— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 18, 2020
The policemen also sang happy birthday as soon as the kid was brought out of the house.
The video, initially posted by Punjab Police, has 10k views, and is being shared by many.
“First Birthday is Always Special”— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 18, 2020
When a father informed Mansa Police in Punjab, India about his inability to purchase cake for the first birthday of his child, he got an unusual response! #FavoriteBirthdayCake
Woke up to this Whatsapp message amidst so much pain and chaos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XF7Rd4adY8
This is how @PunjabPoliceInd celebrated a child’s birthday during the coronavirus lockdown. Respect ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/0SydgCvpsn— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 17, 2020
“First Birthday is Always Special”— Inder kaur❣️ (@Inder_Kaur786) April 19, 2020
When a father informed Mansa Police in Punjab, India about his inability to purchase cake for the first birthday of his child, he got an unusual response! #FavoriteBirthdayCake
pic.twitter.com/whV7GB7uvq
🤧🤧🤧❤️❤️❤️❤️😘Salute
Just when every one of us is worried about birthday's during quarantine, what Punjab police did grab my heart❤️ pic.twitter.com/K8K4xvSKV2— Rishika Rao (@aadiivaasii) April 18, 2020
WATCH: When cops of Punjab Police got a cake for the little girl on her birthday in Lockdown! 😍Heart winning gesture! #Lockdown🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0eJ0Cr3FQ— §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) April 18, 2020
However, some people also pointed out that it's probably not the best idea to overburden already busy police force like this.
That, and the fact that the child and the lady with her don't seem to be wearing masks.
Nice & Cute.— Shailesh Devadiga 🇮🇳 (@shailrupz1) April 19, 2020
But the already overburdened Police should be left alone do their Jobs.
Taking care of our Poverty Struck Citizens is much more important than singing Birthday Jingles.
We can do away with all this . Celebrating a birthday is the lowest of all PRIORITIES. SORRY