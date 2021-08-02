While the country is celebrating the medals both Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making us proud of their achievements, there are some who can't seem to keep religion and caste out of it.

Google searches for Lovlina Borgohain religion and PV Sindhu's caste have increased in the last week, soon after their respective achievements at the Olympics.

And the related searches? They weren't any better.

Not just on Google, this conversation seems to be trending on Twitter as well, as people notice the searches.

People googling for Sindhu's caste are not doing it merely out of curiosity



Data shows that they are more interested in the caste than her education or salary



Show this to those who still say that caste system is not real in Urban landscape, this data is mostly from smartphones

ALWAYS! Less than 24hrs of winning the 2nd consecutive medal at the #OlympicGames , people are searching for #PVSindhu’s CASTE AGAIN! Happened last time too.

Google searching Indian boxer "Lovlina Borgohain", and the second suggestion that comes up is "Lovlina Borgohain religion".

Because yes, her religion would let you take a call on what narrative to follow on the outcome of her matches.

People are sick.

Google searching Indian boxer "Lovlina Borgohain", and the second suggestion that comes up is "Lovlina Borgohain religion".



Because yes, her religion would let you take a call on what narrative to follow on the outcome of her matches.



People are sick. — Vijay S Paul (@VijaySPaul) July 31, 2021

Instead of applauding the achievements of these two brilliant athletes, we are once again finding ways to divide them. Do we even deserves laurels if we are only going to reduce them to their castes and the religion they were both into? They both won medals for India, and every single Indian deserves the right to be proud of them.